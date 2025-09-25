Lending platform LendView launches in UK with Phoenix Funding as first client

California-based fintech LendView has launched to the UK market to deliver an end-to-end operating system for specialist lenders.

Bridging and development lender Phoenix Funding has gone live with LendView as its first UK client and early investor.

The launch has been supported by specialist fintech accelerator Shift Ignite, which was co-founded by Shift and Woodhurst with support from OakNorth. The incubator programme supports one fintech each year with financial backing, market insight and mentorship from fintech leaders.

As part of the Ignite programme, LendView will receive support from Shift and the consultants at Woodhurst, alongside guidance from fintech veterans, including Oliver Parsons, head of ecosystems at Lloyds Banking Group, James Varga, founder by trade – who helps companies scale – and Stella Buhalis, investor at Nauta Capital.

Clara Balon, head of Shift and Ignite incubator lead, said: “LendView’s platform has the potential to fuel UK infrastructure development by empowering the specialist lenders with smarter, faster and more transparent lending.”

A seamless platform for lenders

LendView aims to remove the operational burden and fragmentation lenders face by replacing multiple tools and spreadsheets with a single record system. The platform brings together origination, underwriting, draw management, servicing, legal documentation and reporting into one workflow, aiming to reduce costs and manual work.

The firm said Phoenix Funding had reduced its costs by £500,000, cut its manual processes in half and made use of faster lending through artificial intelligence (AI).

Katie Vander Ark, founder and CEO of LendView, said: “I started LendView after seeing first-hand how property lenders were forced to juggle fragmented and outdated systems that slowed them down and increased costs.

“We are building the next generation operating system for real estate lending by bringing everything from origination to servicing into one intelligent platform.”

Andrew Smith, lead partner at Phoenix Funding, added: “When evaluating platforms, we trusted the LendView team to help Phoenix Funding’s unique needs.”