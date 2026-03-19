Catalyst Property Finance announced as latest FIBA lender partner

Catalyst Property Finance is the latest lender partner to join the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA).

Established in 2017, Catalyst offers a range of short-term, unregulated finance options, providing flexible short-term finance solutions for property professionals, investors, and developers. The lender operates in the bridging, refurbishment, development exit, ground-up development, and auction purchase markets.

Spencer Gale (pictured), sales director at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Partnering with FIBA is a positive move for Catalyst as we continue to expand our reach within the professional intermediary market.

“FIBA is widely recognised for its commitment to high standards, and we are pleased to align ourselves with an association that shares our dedication to professionalism and transparency.”

Martin Reynolds, chair of the FIBA, added: “The team at Catalyst has a well-defined commitment to broker support and is keen to create products and services that really meet what the market, brokers, and clients want and need. They are excited to work with FIBA members to help drive training and education across the sector and provide support that advisers need at a time of uncertainty. I look forward to working with them at events and committee meetings.”