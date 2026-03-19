Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Catalyst Property Finance announced as latest FIBA lender partner

Catalyst Property Finance announced as latest FIBA lender partner
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 19, 2026
Updated:
March 19, 2026
Catalyst Property Finance is the latest lender partner to join the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA).

Established in 2017, Catalyst offers a range of short-term, unregulated finance options, providing flexible short-term finance solutions for property professionals, investors, and developers. The lender operates in the bridging, refurbishment, development exit, ground-up development, and auction purchase markets.

Spencer Gale (pictured), sales director at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Partnering with FIBA is a positive move for Catalyst as we continue to expand our reach within the professional intermediary market.

“FIBA is widely recognised for its commitment to high standards, and we are pleased to align ourselves with an association that shares our dedication to professionalism and transparency.”

Martin Reynolds, chair of the FIBA, added: “The team at Catalyst has a well-defined commitment to broker support and is keen to create products and services that really meet what the market, brokers, and clients want and need. They are excited to work with FIBA members to help drive training and education across the sector and provide support that advisers need at a time of uncertainty. I look forward to working with them at events and committee meetings.”

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Semi-commercial investment: Blending risk and return – Thukral

Semi-commercial investment: Blending risk and return – Thukral

Commercial Finance

Head shot of Marc Callaghan, head of commercial mortgage lending, Interbay

InterBay flexes commercial mortgage criteria bringing in cheaper pricing and larger loans

Commercial Finance

Close Brothers Property Finance recruits De Silva as business development director

Close Brothers Property Finance recruits De Silva as business development director

Commercial Finance

Pluto Finance hires Trower as lending director

Pluto Finance hires Trower as lending director

March 17, 2026
View All
Tags:
Catalyst Property Finance
FIBA

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/