Kent Reliance adds sub-4% BTL product among other deals

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, part of the OSB Group, has released two limited edition buy-to-let (BTL) ranges with rates starting from 3.99%.

The first limited edition BTL range from Kent Reliance has fees from £799 with two- and five-year fixed rates.

These are available at 75% and 80% loan to value (LTV), with loans between £100,000 and £750,000 across three criteria levels.

The lender said this would provide affordable options for landlords wanting to avoid higher fees.

The second set of products has rates starting below 4%, which Kent Reliance said could see landlords benefit from reduced monthly repayments and boost their borrowing capacity.

The products are available on two- and five-year fixed rate terms, at 55%, 65%, 70% and 75% LTV. It offers loans between £100,000 and £750,000.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “Following changes to the Bank of England base rate and current marketplace conditions, we are pleased to launch these limited edition products. We are only too aware of the more complex landscape that landlords are facing and want to ensure we are supporting brokers and their customers as best we can.

“With our ears close to the ground, we know landlords’ requirements can differ and this is sometimes down to the location of their property portfolios. For those with properties across London and the South East, our range with lower rates could be the ideal financial solution. However, landlords across the Midlands and the North of England might feel the range with lower fees are more suited their requirements.”

Last month, Kent Reliance launched a one-year fixed rate product for BTL borrowers.