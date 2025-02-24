MT Finance drops all BTL mortgage rates

Specialist lender MT Finance has reduced all its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by as much as 0.5%.

The reductions apply to its entire range, including the recently launched Tier 2 proposition.

MT Finance now has rates starting at 3.19%, which applies to its two-year fix standard residential BTL Tier 1 product, and 3.89% for the Tier 2 equivalent.

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) is 125% across all products.

The lender lowered its rates in response to the base rate falling by 0.25% to 4.5% this month.

Marylen Edwards (pictured), director of mortgages at MT Finance, said: “Our decision to reduce rates across our entire buy-to-let range reflects both market conditions and our commitment to delivering value for property investors.

“With rates now starting from 3.19% and our recently launched Tier 2 product at 3.89%, we’re ensuring our proposition remains highly competitive while maintaining our focus on service excellence.”