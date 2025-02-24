user.first_name
Complex Buy To Let

MT Finance drops all BTL mortgage rates

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 24, 2025
Updated:
February 24, 2025
Specialist lender MT Finance has reduced all its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by as much as 0.5%.

The reductions apply to its entire range, including the recently launched Tier 2 proposition. 

MT Finance now has rates starting at 3.19%, which applies to its two-year fix standard residential BTL Tier 1 product, and 3.89% for the Tier 2 equivalent. 

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) is 125% across all products. 

The lender lowered its rates in response to the base rate falling by 0.25% to 4.5% this month. 

Marylen Edwards (pictured), director of mortgages at MT Finance, said: “Our decision to reduce rates across our entire buy-to-let range reflects both market conditions and our commitment to delivering value for property investors.  

How the housing landscape is set to shift

“With rates now starting from 3.19% and our recently launched Tier 2 product at 3.89%, we’re ensuring our proposition remains highly competitive while maintaining our focus on service excellence.” 

btl mortgages
Buy-to-let
Marylen Edwards
MT Finance