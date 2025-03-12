user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Majority of brokers turn to specialist lenders for complex cases

Majority of brokers turn to specialist lenders for complex cases
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 12, 2025
Updated:
March 12, 2025
Most brokers use specialist lenders to place complex cases, including those involving high-net-worth (HNW) clients, non-UK residents and complex property purchases, a lender found.

Butterfield Mortgages carried out a survey of 300 brokers and found that 61% relied on specialist lenders to find the right products for their clients, particularly when mainstream lenders are unable to help.

Finding solutions for non-UK residents was named as a challenge by 56% of brokers, while 51% said there were difficulties securing products for people buying unique properties.

Further, 51% said sourcing property finance for HNW and ultra-HNW individuals was a struggle, while 17% described it as “extremely challenging”.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said: “It’s clear that brokers are confronted with a number of challenges at present. Finding mortgage products for more complex clients is one of them, largely due to mainstream lenders’ rigid lending criteria. Specialist lenders are ready and appropriately placed to fill this gap – something [that] is reflected in the increasing number of brokers (61%) using alternative options to high street banks.

“With activity levels expected to rise in the coming months, it’s important that brokers continue to seek out lenders who can provide tailored solutions to ensure all of their clients can access the mortgage finance they need to invest in UK real estate with confidence.”

Sponsored

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Holiday let owner income climbs to £24,600 in 2024

Holiday let owner income climbs to £24,600 in 2024

March 11, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

BSLS2025: Specialist lenders should ‘keep an eye on’ high street lenders looking at the space but barriers remain

BSLS2025: Specialist lenders should ‘keep an eye on’ high street lenders looking at the space but barriers remain

Complex Buy To Let

BSLS2025: AI will support mortgage industry but there is a ‘natural limit’

BSLS2025: AI will support mortgage industry but there is a ‘natural limit’

Complex Buy To Let

Aldermore trims high-LTV resi rates

Aldermore trims high-LTV resi rates

View All
Tags:
Alpa Bhakta
Butterfield Mortgages
complex cases
high net worth individual