UTB Mortgages breaches £2bn lending milestone following record Q1

Specialist lender United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has exceeded £2bn in total mortgage lending since its launch.

UTB’s performance comes after a record performance in the first quarter of this year, which was due to first charge residential mortgages. Specific figures were not given.

The lender added that not only is it looking to grow further in first charge residential mortgages, but it wishes to develop its presence further in the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) space and to continue to expand into the second charge market.

UTB has also been making a number of changes to its mortgage proposition, including launching 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage deals and doubling its mortgage size to £2m.

The lender has also launched a broker API, which allows brokers to complete mortgage applications, including credit searches, affordability checks, uploading documents and running a decision in principle.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at UTB, said: “We set out to help brokers have a successful start to 2025 with rate drops, criteria enhancements and continuing to improve application processing and service through investment in technology.

“That activity has translated to record amounts of new business, and I’m delighted to say has rocketed us through the milestone of £2bn of lending well ahead of forecast.”

He continued: “It took us seven years to lend our first £1bn of mortgages and at two-and-[a]-half years, it’s taken just under a third of that time to surpass £2bn. This fantastic growth is due to the hard work of the UTB team and the continued support of specialist mortgage brokers.

“For approaching a decade, we have always aimed to provide great products and excellent service, enabling brokers to take advantage of the growing specialist mortgage sector and to build their businesses. Smashing this milestone shows we must be getting something right!”