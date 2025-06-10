Catalyst hires Harris in dual COO and CFO role

Specialist lender Catalyst has hired Becky Harris as its chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) in a new dual role.

The lender said the newly formed position indicated its ambition to grow in the specialist lending market, and Harris is expected to drive its financial and operational strategy.

Harris joins from MSP Capital, where she worked for more than eight years, starting as a financial manager before progressing to the role of finance and operations director.

Catalyst said her experience made her an “invaluable addition” to its executive team.

Chris Fairfax, CEO of Catalyst, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Becky to Catalyst in this pivotal new role. Her exceptional blend of financial acumen and operational expertise will be critical as we navigate our next phase of expansion.

“This appointment reflects our dedication to building a resilient and scalable business, and Becky’s leadership will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities across the board.”

Harris (pictured) added: “I am incredibly excited to join Catalyst Property Finance at such a dynamic time. There are great synergies and opportunities for us to grow the business, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.

“I am eager to work with the talented team to achieve our strategic goals and further solidify Catalyst’s position in the market.”

This year, the lender launched a ground-up development finance product.