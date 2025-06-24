MT Finance enlists OMS for BTL originations

MT Finance has selected processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) as its origination platform partner for its buy-to-let (BTL) products.

MT Finance said this would allow it to host advanced tools and customisable solutions for a more efficient and agile lending process to support the service delivered to its intermediary partners and their landlord clients.

The lender has a flexible approach to its BTL lending, with interest coverage ratio (ICR) stress testing from 125%. It will accept applications from trading companies, first-time buyers, first-time landlords and those with adverse credit.

Neal Jannels, managing director at OMS, said: “Our lender origination platform has made huge strides in what is a relatively short time frame, and this is translating into a wealth of ongoing conversations with some of the leading lenders across the specialist mortgage market.

“MT Finance is a lender guided by a streamlined process, hands-on service values, a flexible approach and its BTL mortgage products are tailored to suit. As such, it was important to be able to incorporate these attributes into the platform and we are delighted to have delivered an offering [that] will hopefully prove to be the foundation of a long and fruitful working relationship.”

Gareth Lewis, deputy CEO of MT Finance, said: “We are excited to partner with OMS for our BTL origination platform. This is part of our continued commitment to supporting our broker community and we believe this will help bolster our BTL proposition and what we can offer both brokers and their clients.

“Neal’s team at OMS have worked very hard to provide us with something that reflects our values, and this will help us build on what we have already achieved. We are looking forward to what’s next for the department.”