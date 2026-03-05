Nivo rolls agentic AI assistant out to brokers and lenders

Nivo has made its Nivo AI feature available to the wider broker and lender market following a successful early adopter phase.

Nivo AI is a purpose-built agentic artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for specialist lending, which autonomously manages tasks.

The company designed the feature to improve submission quality and reduce friction by operating over email 24 hours per day and guiding brokers through applications. It also identifies missing information, structures cases and delivers accurate lender-ready submissions.

Nivo developed the tool to tackle incomplete or poorly packaged submissions causing delays, repeated clarification requests and pressure on underwriting teams. It guides brokers at source and automatically structures cases to reduce back-and-forth interactions before cases reach decision-makers.

Nivo is launching Nivo AI with a two-week free trial for lenders and brokers to test the tool. After the trial, firms can choose between two implementation options, depending on their processes and needs.

It connects directly into CRMs, case management systems and underwriting workflows, and has a rapid start version for firms that want to use the tool quickly with minimal configuration.

Matthew Elliott (pictured), co-founder of Nivo, said: “Specialist lending doesn’t lack demand, but we all know it suffers from friction. During our early adopter phase, we focused on proving that AI could materially improve submission quality and reduce unnecessary back-and-forth between brokers and lenders. The results have been extremely encouraging.

“Nivo AI isn’t a generic chatbot bolted onto a workflow. It’s purpose-built for specialist lending – understanding packaging requirements, document standards and lender criteria. One prompt. The whole deal.”