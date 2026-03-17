It’s springtime for foreign nationals and expat mortgages – Sims

The international buy-to-let (BTL) market is no longer a niche sideline for a mere handful of specialist players.

It is a growing and, increasingly, mainstream opportunity for brokers who are prepared to invest time in relationships, understand cross-border complexity, and work with lenders that have a serious appetite for these clients.

According to Hamptons, one in five newly incorporated BTL companies in the UK in 2025 were owned by non-UK nationals, up from 13% in 2016.

The total number of BTL companies being set up this year is running 8% ahead of last year’s record, with around 67,000 expected by year end, including roughly 13,500 with at least one non-UK national shareholder. International demand has also been spreading far wider than prime London postcodes, often exploring regional markets where rental growth and yields have often been stronger.

Twenty7tec data over the past six months shows foreign national BTL searches holding steady, and for brokers, that consistency is important. It suggests this is not an opportunistic London-chasing ‘headline’ but sustained interest in UK property as a long-term investment.

Safe haven status

The UK offers a deep and transparent rental market, well-understood legal structures, and a mature limited company BTL framework. In some European countries, the formal private rental sector is far less developed, so less appealing and regulatory conditions can be more restrictive. For many foreign nationals and expats, purchasing in the UK is also comparatively straightforward, provided they have the right advice and lender support.

We see this demand every day. Our lending is broadly split 50:50 between UK-based and foreign borrowers, with a strong focus on the UK BTL sector.

For background, we’re owned by ColCap, a privately owned Australian non-bank lender, with extensive experience in residential and investment lending across jurisdictions.

That international heritage supports our approach to risk, underwriting and anti-money laundering (AML) standards, giving brokers confidence that complex cases will be assessed comprehensively by experienced and well-resourced underwriters.

Forging a strong niche

For brokers, the opportunity here lies not only in responding to inbound enquiries but in building structured referral channels. Building an established specialist foreign and expat mortgage business will mean creating strong relationships with estate agents who specialise in overseas buyers, working with solicitors experienced in cross-border transactions, or connecting with advisory firms abroad that support high-earning professionals with UK links.

In many cases, brokers find their first client through an existing community contact, and then build from there as trust grows.

It is also important to understand lender appetite. Some private banks and specialist providers focus on high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and may require a wider banking relationship alongside the mortgage. Others will limit property types or apply strict filters to income or jurisdiction.

A broker-focused lender with a broad list of accepted countries, flexibility around income structures and properties, and no requirement for ancillary banking will speed a deal through.

No casual market

No matter how enticing the prospect, this is not a market for casual involvement.

Cross-border cases bring added layers of complexity. AML checks, source of funds verification, and ID processes can be more detailed and time-consuming. Income structures could be different to the standard UK PAYE or limited company formats.

It’s also true that time zones and language can sometimes add uncomfortable practical challenges. However, by forging supportive relationships with solicitors who understand both UK conveyancing and international documentation requirements, this sector can be rewarding in every sense.

So, as global volatility continues to feed international demand for UK property, brokers who invest in knowledge, partnerships and the right lending relationships will be in a great position to serve a client base that is both expanding and increasingly sophisticated.