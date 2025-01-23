Interbridge Mortgages hires Dickinson as finance director

Second charge lender Interbridge Mortgages has appointed Oliver Dickinson as finance director.

Dickinson joins from Vanquis Banking Group, where he has been the head of speciality portfolios for around two years. Before that, he was the head of debt capital markets at Admiral Money for around two years.

Prior to that, he worked at Optimum Credit for nearly five years, most recently as the head of debt capital markets funding.

Before that, he worked at Target Group for nearly five years, initially as a financial consultant and then as the head of pricing and strategic analysis.

Interbridge said he was “well-positioned” to guide the lender through its “transition from a highly successful launch phase into an exciting period of growth and long-term strategic planning”.

The lender entered the market in May last year and offers second charges through England, Scotland, and Wales through a panel of specialist broker partners.

Since its launch, the company has delivered almost £200m in lending and supported over 5,000 customers.

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver to the team. His vast financial planning expertise and operational excellence will prove instrumental in helping us scale our business, while staying true to our core values and vision.

“2025 is set to be an important year as we focus on expansion and cementing our position as a market leader in the second charge lending space. Oliver’s appointment is a key part of that as we [strengthen] our leadership team to advance that ambition.”

Dickinson added: “Joining Interbridge Mortgages at such an exciting stage in its growth journey is a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of such a dynamic, innovative and ambitious lender.

“The team has already achieved remarkable milestones in just nine months, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter by focusing on sustainable growth and innovative financial solutions for our customers.”

In September, the lender reported over £60m of lending.