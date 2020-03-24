Child-friendly resources for mortgage broker parents

Specialist master broker Brilliant Solutions has published a list of child-friendly resources to help keep children occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

The list, which has more than 75 recommendations of education, entertainment and fitness activities, was originally put together for its intranet site.

However, managing director Matthew Arena felt it might be welcomed by the wider specialist lending industry during the unprecedented situation.

Arena told Specialist Lending Solutions: “We have created an internal log of all of the resources that people within the business have been recommending.

“There are more than 75 recommendations to educate and entertain children. Today we made that site available externally to anybody and everybody.

“We’d love to support as many brokers as possible, as many people in this industry as possible and frankly, anybody at all,” he added.

The site can be found at: https://sites.google.com/brilliantsolutions.co.uk/ideas-for-children

Please use the comments section to share any other suitable resources to help keep children active and entertained during the current period.