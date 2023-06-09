Together donates £250,000 to homelessness charity Centrepoint

Specialist lender, Together, has donated £250,000 to homelessness charity Centrepoint which will complete the build of two properties within its Independent Living Programme.

Centrepoint plans to deliver 300 modular homes for young people in work or on an apprenticeship between 18 and 25 across Manchester and London. They will be supported with the essentials of moving, such as a bed and kettle.

The properties will be in use for roughly 60 years, complementing Together’s Sustainability Strategy to impact social mobility for young people using the service over the long-term. Together and Centrepoint are also partnering to support young people in their ambitions and aspirations through the Thrive Together campaign.

Gerald Grimes (pictured, left), CEO designate at Together, said: “The Independent Living programme is a great way of enabling young people to make their own way in life with a little bit of help and we’re really optimistic about the impact our £250,000 donation will make both in the short and long-term.”

Julie Milnes (pictured, right), director of fundraising at Centrepoint, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Together and their incredible donation will help us to fund part of our new Independent Living project in Manchester.

“We cannot deliver Independent Living without the support of amazing partners like Together and we look forward to working closely with them to reach our goal of giving all homeless young people a future and ultimately ending youth homelessness by 2037.”