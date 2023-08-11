You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Bridging

OSB Group supports The Albrighton Trust to create coronation garden

by:
  • 11/08/2023
  • 0
OSB Group supports The Albrighton Trust to create coronation garden
Specialist lender OSB Group has helped The Albrighton Trust to create a garden to commemorate the King’s Coronation and its 30-year anniversary.

The Albrighton Trust, Moat and Gardens is designed around the remains of a 13th Century fortified moated manor house in Albrighton, Wolverhampton.

The charity offers educational and recreational activities for local people disadvantaged by physical and learning disabilities or ill-health

The charity said the garden would offer the community extra space.

The Albrighton Trust has faced challenges as volunteer numbers have declined since the pandemic and funding and donations no longer cover the charity’s costs due to steep inflation.

OSB Group has donated £2,000 to pay for seeds, plants, gardening and landscaping equipment, with staff also volunteering in the gardens every week since April.

The garden was opened yesterday by Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer at OSB Group said “The communities local to our operations are really important to us and supporting them is one of our core values.

“The work done by The Albrighton Trust is exceptional and we are delighted to be able to support them not only through a financial donation but also via our colleagues using their company-allocated volunteering time to help their goal become a reality.”

He added: “We really hope our help provides visitors with an environment that supports them and their activities.”

Stephen Jimson, manager at The Albrighton Trust, said “The support from OSB Group has helped us to achieve much-needed developments to the gardens for our visitors in a much shorter space of time than would otherwise have been the case.

“The donation is amazing and hugely appreciated, but having OSB Group colleagues come along and volunteer is just wonderful!”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Latest Poll

How are the majority of buy-to-let landlords staying profitable since the tax changes?

  • Hiked rental payments
    36.1%
  • Got a new accountant
    3.2%
  • Bought better yielding assets
    7.7%
  • Cutting costs
    18.7%
  • All of the above
    34.2%

Voting is closed

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.