OSB Group supports The Albrighton Trust to create coronation garden

Specialist lender OSB Group has helped The Albrighton Trust to create a garden to commemorate the King’s Coronation and its 30-year anniversary.

The Albrighton Trust, Moat and Gardens is designed around the remains of a 13th Century fortified moated manor house in Albrighton, Wolverhampton.

The charity offers educational and recreational activities for local people disadvantaged by physical and learning disabilities or ill-health

The charity said the garden would offer the community extra space.

The Albrighton Trust has faced challenges as volunteer numbers have declined since the pandemic and funding and donations no longer cover the charity’s costs due to steep inflation.

OSB Group has donated £2,000 to pay for seeds, plants, gardening and landscaping equipment, with staff also volunteering in the gardens every week since April.

The garden was opened yesterday by Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer at OSB Group said “The communities local to our operations are really important to us and supporting them is one of our core values.

“The work done by The Albrighton Trust is exceptional and we are delighted to be able to support them not only through a financial donation but also via our colleagues using their company-allocated volunteering time to help their goal become a reality.”

He added: “We really hope our help provides visitors with an environment that supports them and their activities.”

Stephen Jimson, manager at The Albrighton Trust, said “The support from OSB Group has helped us to achieve much-needed developments to the gardens for our visitors in a much shorter space of time than would otherwise have been the case.

“The donation is amazing and hugely appreciated, but having OSB Group colleagues come along and volunteer is just wonderful!”