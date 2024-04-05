You are here: Home - News -

OSB Group hires Hyde as CFO

  • 05/04/2024
OSB Group has appointed Victoria Hyde as its CFO, subject to regulatory approval.

She will take up the post on 10 May, and OSB Group said her appointment came after an internal and external “comprehensive search process” conducted by a global search firm. 

Hyde has worked at OSB since 2022 as deputy CFO as part of the board’s executive succession planning. 

Before joining OSB, Hyde worked at Barclays for 21 years across the product control, treasury finance, as well as financial planning and analysis (FP&A) functions. She was most recently financial director of the Barclays consumer, cards and payments businesses. 

She is a qualified chartered management accountant. 

She will take over from April Talintyre, who announced her retirement on 2 November. Talintyre will step down from the board at the next annual general meeting on 9 May. 

David Weymouth, chair of OSB Group, said: “I am delighted that Victoria has accepted the role and will be able to bring to bear her wealth of experience from a successful career in senior roles, which will be both relevant and important in helping lead the next phase of development at OSB.” 

Andy Golding, chief executive of OSB Group, added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Victoria who, in her short time at OSB, has already made a positive impact on our business, including bolstering resources in the finance function to embrace the next phase of growth for the business. I would also like to take this opportunity to again thank April for her valuable support and to wish her all the best for the future.” 

Hyde said: “I am incredibly pleased to be taking on this role. Since I joined OSB Group as a member of the executive committee over a year ago, I have worked closely with Andy and the board, and I am very positive about the opportunities ahead for the group.” 

In its 2023 results, OSB reported £4.7bn in organic originations and an underlying profit before tax of £426m.

