Cambridge BS supports homelessness prevention with £7.5k grant

The Cambridge Building Society has awarded a grant of £7,500 to Cambridge and District Citizens Advice (CDCA) to support people at risk of homelessness.

CDCA said demand for its services was increasing, coming from people facing eviction, in rent arrears, sleeping rough and on the brink of losing their homes.

The grant from The Cambridge, which was awarded earlier this year, will help the charity with staffing costs, so they can deliver advice to people facing eviction or housing insecurity.

Applications for the service are open and can be made twice per year through the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Richard Curtis (pictured), specialist project and outreach manager at CDCA, said: “This funding allows us to help more people who are either on the brink of homelessness or already experiencing it. We support people at every stage – from preventing eviction by negotiating with landlords to helping those already sleeping rough access emergency accommodation and longer-term housing options.

“Our work is about early intervention, but also holistic support. We look at the bigger picture – debts, benefits, mental health, family breakdowns – and work with people to rebuild stability in their lives. Often, it’s a small detail, like fixing a broken line of communication with a council, that unlocks the help someone desperately needs.

“The difference it makes can be life-changing. One client we supported was living on the streets after losing his home and job. With our help, he accessed accommodation, cleared his debts, and eventually moved into a permanent home. That transformation is what this funding helps make possible.”

Katie Robinson, community engagement specialist at The Cambridge, said: “We’re proud to support Cambridge and District Citizens Advice and the incredibly important homelessness prevention work they do. It’s clear that early support can make all the difference between someone keeping their home or losing it.

“We encourage other local charities and community groups to apply for a grant from our fund, which is open now.”

Earlier this year, the firm awarded a three-year grant to a domestic abuse survivors charity.