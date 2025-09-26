Financial advice firms pass £50k charity fundraising goal

Colleagues from Cardiff-based advice firms Imperial Chartered and Cornerstone Finance Group have beaten their fundraising target of £50,000 for charity.

The finance and wealth management advice firms, which are part of the same group, have been raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) since 2021.

The team had already raised £36,000 through activities such as raffles, Christmas jumper days, the Cardiff Half Marathon and a 3,000 Squat Challenge.

Following its annual charity golf day, the group has brought that total to £50,040.

The group said it would continue to take part in challenges and host events to raise more funds for the charity and raise awareness of the disease.

MNDA is a charity close to the hearts of co-founder Gareth Morgan (pictured, left), Cornerstone Finance Group’s CEO Haydn Thomas (pictured, right) and Cornerstone Commercial Finance’s managing director Kevin Morgan.

Sponsored Five benefits of buying property through a limited company Sponsored by BM Solutions

They, along with many other Imperial Chartered and Cornerstone Finance Group colleagues, worked for around 25 years with former colleague Markus Matthews, whose wife Christine was diagnosed with MND seven years ago.

Thomas said: “This achievement means so much to us as we know every penny raised will make a real difference to this incredible charity, which continues to support our very dear friend and former colleague Markus and his wife Christine.

“We’ve seen first-hand the care and compassion the charity provides to Christine, Markus, and so many others living with MND, as well as their families and carers. Our fundraising is just a small way of helping to fund this vital support and the ongoing search for a cure.

“We may have hit our target, but we won’t stop here. We’d like to ask all of our contacts in our networks to support us by giving what they can for this fantastic charity.”

The Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan branch of MNDA is run entirely by volunteers and covers Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and the Rhondda Cynon Taff areas.

The charity holds regular information and social group meetings for people living with MND and their carers, family and friends, which provide an opportunity to meet with other people living with the disease and to share experiences and ideas. It also offers advice and signposts to other services and can provide specialist equipment and access to small grants.

To contribute to the Imperial Chartered and Cornerstone Finance Group fundraising appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamimperialcharteredandcornerstonefinancegroupformnda