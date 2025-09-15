Know Your BDM: Sophie Hancock, Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Sophie Hancock, business development manager (BDM) at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, about building trust with brokers, how manual underwriting can unlock solutions, and why every day on the road brings something different.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries?

I look after brokers across the South of the country, which means plenty of travel and lots of variety. With Hinckley & Rugby recently expanding into Scotland, it’s exciting to see our reach continue to grow. I couldn’t put a number on how many firms I work with, but let’s just say my diary is always full and I meet some brilliant advisers every week.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Strategic thinking. I like to look at cases from different angles and explore the ‘what ifs’ with brokers. Having the freedom to apply common sense and find an alternative route also makes the job so rewarding.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

I would say relationship building. I’m fairly new to the field-based role and I’ve already learnt how important it is to adapt to each broker and situation. Every adviser has their own style and way of working, so I’m focused on strengthening those relationships, building trust, and showing that we’ll always do what we say. Having our broker assist team and telephone BDMs behind me makes a huge difference, as I know I can give brokers quick, reliable support.

What is the hardest part of your job?

When a case just doesn’t work despite everyone’s best efforts. Because we don’t credit score and look at cases individually through our daily referrals committee, we often find solutions where others can’t. But occasionally, even with multiple approaches, there isn’t a route that works for us or the client. Those moments are tough, especially when you know the client deserves support.

What do you love most about your job?

It’s the flip side of that, when we can help a client who thought they had no options. Products like Income Flex or Credit Flex mean we can often find a way forward for clients with non-standard circumstances. Seeing a broker’s client move into a home they thought was out of reach is the best feeling, and it proves the value of flexible, people-led lending.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

“Hold on to your drive and passion and don’t be pressured into being anyone but yourself. But take time to hit your pause button occasionally.” It’s advice that reminds me to stay authentic, but also to step back and take stock when things get busy.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I try to use a mix of sources, webinars, the occasional podcast, and LinkedIn are great for keeping up to speed. Honestly, though, the best insights often come directly from brokers. They’re the ones dealing with clients every day, so their feedback is invaluable in spotting trends and challenges early.

What’s the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

There have been so many over the years, everything from flats above shops to unusual builds that don’t fit standard boxes. Those are the cases where our manual underwriting approach really shines. Instead of saying “computer says no”, we can step back, look at the bigger picture and make a common-sense decision.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve it?

One case that has stayed with me involved a family who faced several life-changing challenges all at once. One applicant was injured at work, the other couldn’t continue working because of caring responsibilities, and their children had health complications too. Their only income was from benefits, and they needed to move from a flat to a bungalow quickly. I discussed the full situation with our director of lending and we agreed to consider the case based on benefit income alone. It was a decision that gave the family the home they needed, and it showed exactly why our approach matters.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

Helping people. My career didn’t start in financial services, but once I joined Hinckley & Rugby, I realised how rewarding it is to help clients who thought they had no way forward. Every case is different, every day is different, and that’s what keeps it exciting.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d be a mortgage adviser. I really enjoy the problem-solving side of working with brokers, so being able to take a tricky case from start to finish and secure a home for a client would be incredibly satisfying.