Dudley BS, HSBC and Zephyr make rate reductions – round-up

Dudley Building Society has made mortgage rate reductions of up to 110 basis points (bps) across residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and expat products.

This includes a residential five-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV), which has been cut from 6.2% to 5.1%, and a residential expat two-year fix at the same tier, which has fallen from 6.3% to 5.38%.

Elsewhere, its five-year fixed interest-only product for residential borrowers at 75% LTV has been cut from 6.3% to 5.4%.

Further, a five-year fixed BTL deal at 80% LTV has been reduced from 6.4% to 5.63%, while a five-year fixed BTL expat product at 70% LTV has been cut from 6.3% to 5.68%.

Dudley Building Society has also lowered selected residential remortgage rates, including a five-year fix at 60% LTV, which has been cut from 6% to 4.9%.

The mutual has also recently increased the maximum loan size for selected residential borrowing to £1.5m.

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Paul Purewal, head of intermediary relations at Dudley Building Society, said: “These reductions represent a notable enhancement across a number of our key residential, BTL and expat products, helping brokers access more competitive options for a wide range of clients.

“While pricing remains an important consideration, we know many borrowers have circumstances that need looking at on their own merits. That’s why competitive rates are only one part of the equation.”

He added: “Our approach combines lower rates with the flexibility of individual underwriting, giving brokers more opportunities to place cases that may struggle elsewhere. Whether it’s a straightforward application or one with additional complexities, we take a common-sense view to ensure brokers find a suitable home for their clients.”

HSBC lowers mortgage pricing

HSBC has also announced reductions to its residential and BTL mortgage rates, going live on 22 June.

Changes will be made to selected two-, three- and five-year rates for first-time buyers, switching or borrowing more customers, homemovers, remortgage, BTL and international borrowers.

Zephyr Homeloans cuts all fixed rates

Zephyr Homeloans has announced cuts of 15bps across all its fixed rate deals.

Its two-year fixes now start from 2.99%, while five-year fixes start at 4.69%.

The headline rates are available with a 7% product fee, but borrowers have the option of various fees starting from 0%.