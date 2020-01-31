Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2020

The resignation of the TenetLime head of broker recruitment made the top read stories, as did the news that affordability had worsened for first time buyers in the decade to 2019.
Fixed-for-term mortgages on the horizon for UK lenders and brokers – analysis
Falling revenues should push chancellor to take axe to stamp duty – Phillips
Virgin Money mortgage book hit as lender opts out of rate wars
Treasury considers extending regulation to help mortgage prisoners
RICS survey standard will mean fewer aborted transactions – Arnold