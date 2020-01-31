You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2020

by:
  • 31/01/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2020
The idea that a mortgage with a fixed rate for its whole term potentially being introduced to the UK as soon as this year was a story which gripped most Mortgage Solutions readers this week.

 

The resignation of the TenetLime head of broker recruitment made the top read stories, as did the news that affordability had worsened for first time buyers in the decade to 2019.

 

Fixed-for-term mortgages on the horizon for UK lenders and brokers – analysis

 

Falling revenues should push chancellor to take axe to stamp duty – Phillips

 

Affordability worsens for first-time buyers – Halifax

 

Virgin Money mortgage book hit as lender opts out of rate wars

 

TenetLime head of broker recruitment quits – exclusive

 

Miguel Sard leaves Santander for big six rival – exclusive

 

Treasury considers extending regulation to help mortgage prisoners

 

RICS survey standard will mean fewer aborted transactions – Arnold

 

Bank of Ireland appoints two national account managers

 

Man loses properties acquired through mortgage fraud

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
outline of a house leading from a computer mouse
FCA implements changes to promote execution-only mortgage sales

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its final rules and guidance on mortgage advice and selling standards which make...

Close