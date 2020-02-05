TSLE2020: Paraplanners and admin staff better hires than more brokers – Barnard

Advisers should be looking to invest in their support teams and other functions when looking to grow their businesses, The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) has heard.

Masthaven director of intermediaries Rob Barnard said it was not necessary to hire more brokers but to recruit more carefully or to invest in marketing and technology.

Speaking at TSLE at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, Barnard said he thought it had taken time since the credit crunch for people to get confidence to hire again, but this did not need to be more advisers.

“I don’t think it’s always necessary to take more writers of business on, don’t create more mini-yous. Have a think about where you do take people on,” he said.

“I think that is the crossroads people are on.”

He told the audience of brokers that paraplanners and administrators to look after the pre- and post-advice work could be valuable “to allow you to go on and write more business”.

He continued: “People want to look at their websites, because if we’re honest with ourselves are our websites fit for purpose as good as they could be? Probably not.”

And marketing to promote the adviser brand was also highlighted as a positive place to invest.

“So I think it’s really important that’s where we get our business moving forward,” Barnard added.