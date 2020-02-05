You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

TSLE2020: Paraplanners and admin staff better hires than more brokers – Barnard

by:
  • 05/02/2020
  • 0
Advisers should be looking to invest in their support teams and other functions when looking to grow their businesses, The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) has heard.

 

Masthaven director of intermediaries Rob Barnard said it was not necessary to hire more brokers but to recruit more carefully or to invest in marketing and technology.

Speaking at TSLE at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, Barnard said he thought it had taken time since the credit crunch for people to get confidence to hire again, but this did not need to be more advisers.

“I don’t think it’s always necessary to take more writers of business on, don’t create more mini-yous. Have a think about where you do take people on,” he said.

“I think that is the crossroads people are on.”

He told the audience of brokers that paraplanners and administrators to look after the pre- and post-advice work could be valuable “to allow you to go on and write more business”.

He continued: “People want to look at their websites, because if we’re honest with ourselves are our websites fit for purpose as good as they could be? Probably not.”

And marketing to promote the adviser brand was also highlighted as a positive place to invest.

“So I think it’s really important that’s where we get our business moving forward,” Barnard added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSLE2020: Lenders must play ‘big part’ in encouraging borrowers to seek advice – Adams

The mortgage industry has a significant part to play in making sure borrowers with adverse credit go to brokers for...

Close