TSLE2020: Landlords have been ‘battered and bruised’ by regulatory changes – Parker

Buy-to-let landlords are remaining “resilient” despite being “battered and bruised” by changes to regulations in the private rented sector, The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) heard.

Nick Parker (pictured), head of intermediary distribution at Aldermore, spoke at the event in Birmingham where he said laws that had been introduced had made the private rented sector “less profitable and less easy” to navigate.

He said amid the change, the sector had still seen growth. Figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed the private rental sector had increased from 2.8 million households in 2007 to 4.5 million in 2017.

“There is still a great demand for the service landlords provide so there is still a yield opportunity to be had and property remains a strong long-term investment,” he said.

Parker added: “The private rented sector is better for the choice and quality private landlords provide it.”

Keeping in touch

Parker also said it was the responsibility of lenders and brokers to update landlord clients on regulatory changes.

“Landlords feel punished for simply running a business – a business that provides an important service for people. Landlords will need continual backing and advice from lenders and the wider industry so they can provide choice, diversity and quality in housing,” he added.