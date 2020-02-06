You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

TSLE2020: Landlords have been ‘battered and bruised’ by regulatory changes – Parker

by:
  • 06/02/2020
  • 0
TSLE2020: Landlords have been ‘battered and bruised’ by regulatory changes – Parker
Buy-to-let landlords are remaining “resilient” despite being “battered and bruised” by changes to regulations in the private rented sector, The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) heard.

 

Nick Parker (pictured), head of intermediary distribution at Aldermore, spoke at the event in Birmingham where he said laws that had been introduced had made the private rented sector “less profitable and less easy” to navigate. 

He said amid the change, the sector had still seen growth. Figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed the private rental sector had increased from 2.8 million households in 2007 to 4.5 million in 2017. 

“There is still a great demand for the service landlords provide so there is still a yield opportunity to be had and property remains a strong long-term investment,” he said. 

Parker added: “The private rented sector is better for the choice and quality private landlords provide it.” 

 

Keeping in touch 

Parker also said it was the responsibility of lenders and brokers to update landlord clients on regulatory changes. 

“Landlords feel punished for simply running a business – a business that provides an important service for people. Landlords will need continual backing and advice from lenders and the wider industry so they can provide choice, diversity and quality in housing,” he added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hinckley & Rugby launch split term mortgage

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has launched a joint borrower, sole proprietor mortgage that will allow applicants to choose different...

Close