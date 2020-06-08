You are here: Home - News -

Aldermore’s Caroline Luxmore departs for new lender Ashman Finance

  • 08/06/2020
Caroline Luxmore, former head of intermediary lending and commercial mortgages at Aldermore, has left after nine years to join emerging lender Ashman Finance.

 

Luxmore (pictured) was appointed head of lending at Ashman Finance in June. 

She joined Aldermore in 2012 as senior lending manager before being promoted in 2018. She has over 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and residential letting, and previously worked for RBS, Bank of Scotland and Yorkshire Bank. 

Ashman Finance claims to be an ethical and sustainable lender which offers products for “conscientious SMEs and conscious consumers”.  

It will provide funding for residential and commercial properties and consumer deposit products when it launches in 2021. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

