Zephyr Homeloans joins Openwork panel

  • 21/07/2020
Zephyr Homeloans, the specialist buy-to-let lender, has joined Openwork’s mortgage panel.

Openwork’s advisers will now have access to Zephyr’s range of buy-to-let products, which cover loans up to a value of £1m for standard properties with a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 75 per cent. Specialist properties are capped at a maximum loan of £750,000 at 70 per cent.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Since the market has opened up again, we have expanded our distribution footprint significantly and we’re looking forward to building a long-term relationship with the team at Openwork.”

Paul Shearman, mortgage, protection and GI proposition director for Openwork, said: “We’re looking forward to drawing on Zephyr’s wealth of industry experience as the buy-to-let market continues to evolve and becomes more complex.

“Our advisers and their clients will welcome the support of a lender that brings a focus on meeting the needs of professional portfolio landlords and other specialist property investors.”

Zephyr recently launched a new range of specialist buy-to-let products with rates starting at 3.19 per cent for a two-year, fixed-rate, standard property buy-to-let mortgage.

