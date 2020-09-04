Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/09/2020

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/09/2020

 

Criteria and product changes also grabbed readers’ attention as did the news of Emma Hollingworth joining lender M:Qube ahead of its launch into the broker market later this year.

 

Landlords could be hit with 45 per cent CGT – reports

 

Blow to first-time buyers as low deposit mortgages all but disappear

 

Barclays removes daily case limits

 

HSBC withdraws 90 per cent LTV mortgages for new customers

 

Santander and Halifax raise product transfer rates

 

Kensington launches lowest residential rate mortgage

 

NatWest increases high LTV rates by up to 0.3 per cent

 

Barclays cuts LTI for all cases not at offer

 

Emma Hollingworth joins M:Qube as distribution director ahead of Q4 launch

 

Mortgage Vision: No Pure Legal mis-sold mortgage claim has been upheld by court – Sinclair

 

Related Posts