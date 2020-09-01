Santander and Halifax raise product transfer rates

Halifax has increased rates on product transfers and further advances, while Santander has tweaked rates across its switcher range.

From 2 September, Santander’s fixed rate residential product transfers at up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) will see increases of between 0.05 per cent and 0.3 per cent.

For transfers over 95 per cent LTV, three- and five-year fixes will see reductions of 0.14 per cent.

Santander’s product transfer range is personalised to each borrower, with unique rates.

Halifax

Meanwhile from today, Halifax has increased rates on two-, three- and five-year product transfer and further advance products.

Changes include its two- and three-year fixes, which now both have rates ranging from 1.55 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 2.51 per cent at 85 per cent LTV respectively.

Rates up to 95 per cent LTV for both terms remain at 3.2 per cent.

As for the five-year fixed product transfers, rates at 60 per cent LTV are now 1.63 per cent, 1.85 per cent at 75 per cent LTV and 2.55 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.