You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander and Halifax raise product transfer rates

by:
  • 01/09/2020
  • 0
Santander and Halifax raise product transfer rates
Halifax has increased rates on product transfers and further advances, while Santander has tweaked rates across its switcher range.

 

From 2 September, Santander’s fixed rate residential product transfers at up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) will see increases of between 0.05 per cent and 0.3 per cent.

For transfers over 95 per cent LTV, three- and five-year fixes will see reductions of 0.14 per cent. 

Santander’s product transfer range is personalised to each borrower, with unique rates. 

 

Halifax 

Meanwhile from today, Halifax has increased rates on two-, three- and five-year product transfer and further advance products. 

Changes include its two- and three-year fixes, which now both have rates ranging from 1.55 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 2.51 per cent at 85 per cent LTV respectively. 

Rates up to 95 per cent LTV for both terms remain at 3.2 per cent. 

As for the five-year fixed product transfers, rates at 60 per cent LTV are now 1.63 per cent, 1.85 per cent at 75 per cent LTV and 2.55 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Masthaven increases minimum bridging loan to maintain service

Masthaven is increasing the minimum bridging loan it will consider this evening.

Close