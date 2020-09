Foundation Home Loans will withdraw a selection of two-year buy-to-let deals tomorrow.

In an email sent to brokers, Foundation said it was withdrawing its two-year flat fee deals and its two-year discounted variable products from Thursday.

Decision in principles will be accepted on the products until 7pm Wednesday 16 September.

Brokers will be unable to access the portal between 7pm and Thursday morning while new deals are added to the system.

The specialist lender overhauled its range at the beginning of September, introducing new deals at 65, 75 and 80 per cent loan to value.