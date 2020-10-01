You are here: Home - News -

Minimum space standards enforced on permitted development homes

  01/10/2020
Minimum space standards enforced on permitted development homes
New homes delivered through permitted development rights (PDR) will have to meet space standards, the housing secretary Robert Jenrick has announced.

 

The issue has been a high profile one as the government is keen for permitted developments to form a key plank of its strategy for delivering more new homes.

Earlier this year research conducted for the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) found studio flats measuring just 16m2 in several permitted development (PD) schemes, while natural light was often far more limited.

When pressed on the matter prime minister Boris Johnson failed to fully commit to a minimum size for properties built through permitted developments, but the policy has now been adopted.

The measures mean that all new homes in England delivered through PDRs will in the future have to meet the Nationally Described Space Standard.

The space standard begins at 37m² of floorspace for a new one-bed flat with a shower room (39m² with a bathroom).

 

Minority of developers

Announcing the move, MHCLG said: “While homes delivered through PDRs have little difference in quality compared to homes following a planning application, a minority of developers have been delivering small homes without justification.

“The changes announced today will put an end to this.”

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Permitted development rights are helping to deliver new homes and making an important contribution to our economic recovery from the pandemic, supporting our high streets by encouraging the regeneration of disused buildings and boosting our housing industry to safeguard the jobs of builders, plumbers and electricians.

He added: “While most developers deliver good homes and do the right thing, I’m tackling the minority of developers abusing the system by announcing that new homes delivered will have to meet space standards.”

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

