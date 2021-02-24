Mortgage Brain appoints ex-Defaqto chief Zahid Bilgrami as next CEO

Zahid Bilgrami has been appointed group CEO of Mortgage Brain and is expected to join the business in April.

He is replacing Mark Lofthouse as head of the technology firm following Lofthouse’s decision to retire announced last August after almost two decades at the helm.

Bilgrami (pictured) joins Mortgage Brain after eleven years as CEO at Defaqto where he grew the brand and then led its integration within the SimplyBiz Group after its purchase by the financial services firm.

Previously Bilgrami was a senior manager in Andersen’s business consulting division, and at Balfour Beatty where he helped the board shape group strategy and led and managed acquisitions.

He is a qualified chartered accountant and has an MBA from the London Business School.

Bilgrami said he was delighted to be taking over the leadership role at Mortgage Brain from Lofthouse and joining the management team.

“The business is well placed to provide new innovative fintech solutions into the mortgage and adjacent markets,” he added.

Mortgage Brain chairman Peter Hill welcomed Bilgrami to the business, adding that it was an exciting time for the firm.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business as being a well-respected CEO with a proven track record,” Hill said.

Lofthouse continued: “I’m looking forward to welcoming Zahid to the Mortgage Brain family and I know that under his leadership the group will remain true to its core values and continue to lead the market through innovation and delivery.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Mortgage Brain family for almost two decades and retire in the knowledge that the business is in safe hands.”

SimplyBiz confirmed Bilgrami’s departure from Defaqto yesterday and announced he will be replaced by John Milliken who is joining on 1 March.

It said Bilgrami had been working on the planned transition for the previous six months and he was expected to leave the business during April.

Neil Stevens, joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, said: “On behalf of all of our teams, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Zahid for his fantastic contribution, especially during the seamless integration of Defaqto into the wider group. I wish him every future success.”