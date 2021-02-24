You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain appoints ex-Defaqto chief Zahid Bilgrami as next CEO

by:
  • 24/02/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Brain appoints ex-Defaqto chief Zahid Bilgrami as next CEO
Zahid Bilgrami has been appointed group CEO of Mortgage Brain and is expected to join the business in April.

 

He is replacing Mark Lofthouse as head of the technology firm following Lofthouse’s decision to retire announced last August after almost two decades at the helm.

Bilgrami (pictured) joins Mortgage Brain after eleven years as CEO at Defaqto where he grew the brand and then led its integration within the SimplyBiz Group after its purchase by the financial services firm.

Previously Bilgrami was a senior manager in Andersen’s business consulting division, and at Balfour Beatty where he helped the board shape group strategy and led and managed acquisitions.

He is a qualified chartered accountant and has an MBA from the London Business School.

Bilgrami said he was delighted to be taking over the leadership role at Mortgage Brain from Lofthouse and joining the management team.

“The business is well placed to provide new innovative fintech solutions into the mortgage and adjacent markets,” he added.

Mortgage Brain chairman Peter Hill welcomed Bilgrami to the business, adding that it was an exciting time for the firm.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business as being a well-respected CEO with a proven track record,” Hill said.

Lofthouse continued: “I’m looking forward to welcoming Zahid to the Mortgage Brain family and I know that under his leadership the group will remain true to its core values and continue to lead the market through innovation and delivery.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Mortgage Brain family for almost two decades and retire in the knowledge that the business is in safe hands.”

SimplyBiz confirmed Bilgrami’s departure from Defaqto yesterday and announced he will be replaced by John Milliken who is joining on 1 March.

It said Bilgrami had been working on the planned transition for the previous six months and he was expected to leave the business during April.

Neil Stevens, joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, said: “On behalf of all of our teams, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Zahid for his fantastic contribution, especially during the seamless integration of Defaqto into the wider group. I wish him every future success.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sunak set to extend stamp duty holiday for three months – report

The stamp duty holiday will be extended for three months until the end of June at next week’s Budget, according...

Close