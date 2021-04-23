You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/04/2021

  • 23/04/2021
This week's news was dominated by lender criteria changes such as Nationwide accepting additional income and increasing income multiples to 5.5 for first-time buyers.

 

Santander’s new self-employed mortgage calculator was also of interest, as was the news that house prices were beginning to decline before the stamp duty holiday deadline.

 

Q1 house price falls reversed with stamp duty holiday extension – Reallymoving

 

Green Homes Grant scheme approved 55 per cent of household applications

 

Nationwide opens door to bonus, overtime and commission income

 

Unregulated adviser and accountant charged over fraudulent mortgage applications worth £3.8m

 

FCA announces £10m fee for networks to tackle AR oversight failures

 

Big banks say no plans to discount 20/21 for self-employed; NatWest policy under review

 

Metro Bank launches 95 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Nationwide ups LTI for first-time buyers

 

Santander launching self-employed mortgage calculator as brokers call for more banks to follow

 

Santander reveals rates ahead of 95 per cent LTV launch

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

