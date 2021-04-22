You are here: Home - News -

News

Unregulated adviser and accountant charged over fraudulent mortgage applications worth £3.8m

by:
  • 22/04/2021
  • 0
Unregulated adviser and accountant charged over fraudulent mortgage applications worth £3.8m
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has commenced criminal proceedings against two men for creating false employment documents to support mortgage applications and boost affordability.

 

Tassib Hussain, an accountant who managed Keystone Chartered Accountants in Nottingham and Larry Barreto, owner of unauthorised financial services firm Barreto and Partners have both been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. 

The charges have been brought against them following an investigation relating to mortgage applications worth £3.8m, carried out between January 2015 and March 2018. 

It is alleged the applicants were clients of Barreto and where they did not have sufficient income for a mortgage, he charged them a fee which was paid in cash to Hussain 

Hussain would then create false self-employment and employment documents, improving the applicants’ affordability and making them eligible for the required mortgages. 

Barreto has also been charged with two counts of carrying out regulated activities without authorisation. 

This relates to advice given and arrangements made for regulated mortgage contracts between June 2014 and March 2018. 

Barreto and Hussain appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 April. The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 19 May 2021. 

Fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison while unauthorised business is punishable by a fine up to two years in prison.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Cambridge Building Society signals May start for 95 per cent products

The Cambridge Building Society is to introduce three 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage products from 5 May.

Close