Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/04/2024

The news that Tandem Bank was scaling back its first charge lending and had made the team redundant was the most read story this week.
Other stories that caught our readers’ eyes were the regulator’s proposals for mortgage adviser fees for the year ahead and Family Building Society’s view on the role income has to play when considering and recommending lifetime mortgages.
Morris leaves Tandem Bank as first charge team issued redundancies
New rules for mortgage lenders as quarter of Brits struggle with cost-of-living crisis
HSBC to lower rates
FCA mortgage adviser levy increases to £23m
Broker firm revenue to breach £2.5bn by 2030
Nationwide BS partners with Acre
‘Madness’ to not consider income for lifetime mortgage – Family BS
MHBS hires Smith as distribution head
Santander UK cancels Lending Standards Board membership
Stamp duty reform most needed for downsizers and BTL landlords – poll results
