Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/04/2024

Mark Harrington being appointed the permanent chief executive of fee-free mortgage broker L&C, along with Santander adding buy-to-let trackers and lowering rates, ranked highly in most read.

Insight from our bloggers on how to avoid potential survey mistakes, the high loan-to-value (LTV) market and first-time buyers and mortgage networks and the specialist market also made the list of most read broker stories.

Co-op Bank and Coventry BS reach non-binding terms for £780m cash acquisition

 

L&C appoints Harrington as CEO

Santander adds BTL trackers and cuts rates

 

‘Negative’ outlook for UK housing targets, says Morningstar DBRS

 

Britain’s most expensive street with average £9.6m price tag revealed

 

The Mortgage Lender appoints Jones as BDM

 

Don’t let clients make a potentially costly survey mistake – Stead

 

A healthy 95%-plus mortgage market is what first-time buyers need – Bamford

 

Networks can’t afford to ignore the specialist market – Rees

Cost of living pours cold water over first-time buyer plans – Nationwide

 

 

