Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/04/2024

Mark Harrington being appointed the permanent chief executive of fee-free mortgage broker L&C, along with Santander adding buy-to-let trackers and lowering rates, ranked highly in most read.
Insight from our bloggers on how to avoid potential survey mistakes, the high loan-to-value (LTV) market and first-time buyers and mortgage networks and the specialist market also made the list of most read broker stories.
Co-op Bank and Coventry BS reach non-binding terms for £780m cash acquisition
L&C appoints Harrington as CEO
Santander adds BTL trackers and cuts rates
‘Negative’ outlook for UK housing targets, says Morningstar DBRS
Britain’s most expensive street with average £9.6m price tag revealed
The Mortgage Lender appoints Jones as BDM
Don’t let clients make a potentially costly survey mistake – Stead
A healthy 95%-plus mortgage market is what first-time buyers need – Bamford
Networks can’t afford to ignore the specialist market – Rees
Cost of living pours cold water over first-time buyer plans – Nationwide