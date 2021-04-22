You are here: Home - News -

Green Homes Grant scheme approved 55 per cent of household applications

  • 22/04/2021
The government’s Green Homes Grant Vouchers scheme approved 55 per cent of applications in period from September 2020 to end of March this year.

 

The scheme was launched last autumn to help people make their homes more energy efficient. But it was scrapped this year after running into troubles including a dearth of registered installers.

Figures for the scheme published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial strategy show that applications by household totalled 113,725, of which 55 per cent have been approved.

The number of households to have an energy efficiency measure installed was 9,602.

This amounted to 166,924 vouchers applied for, of which 33 per cent have been issued.

The number of measures installed was 10,274 and vouchers paid 6,742.

The scheme allowed households to apply for vouchers to fund energy efficient improvements like cavity wall insulation and loft insulation. As well, low carbon heat sources such as heat pumps and biomass boilers, and secondary measures like hot water tank insulation or draught proofing.

The total number of insulation measures installed was 8,272, low carbon heat, 1,930 and secondary measures, 72.

