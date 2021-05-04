Video: Significant opportunities in commercial to residential in towns – Roma Finance

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance outlined some of the reasons brokers are likely to see more landlords looking at commercial opportunities in the coming years.

“Changes to development rights have opened doors for landlords looking to diversify their property portfolios as well,” said Jones, during a Specialist Lending Solutions panel debate.

He said there was less of an opportunity for purpose-built city centre apartments partly due to Covid and the fall in the number of foreign workers alongside major cladding concerns over the last few years.

Over the longer-term, towns and cities will need to be repurposed, he added, becoming hubs for bars and restaurants for the young and also older residents keen to have all the benefits of cities on their doorsteps.

