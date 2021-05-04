You are here: Home - News -

Video: Significant opportunities in commercial to residential in towns – Roma Finance

by: Specialist Lending Solutions
  • 04/05/2021
Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance outlined some of the reasons brokers are likely to see more landlords looking at commercial opportunities in the coming years.

“Changes to development rights have opened doors for landlords looking to diversify their property portfolios as well,” said Jones, during a Specialist Lending Solutions panel debate.

He said there was less of an opportunity for purpose-built city centre apartments partly due to Covid and the fall in the number of foreign workers alongside major cladding concerns over the last few years.

Over the longer-term, towns and cities will need to be repurposed, he added, becoming hubs for bars and restaurants for the young and also older residents keen to have all the benefits of cities on their doorsteps.

Watch the full panel debate [07:50] below featuring chair and ex-editor of Specialist Lending Solutions, Owain Thomas, Harry Landy, MD, Enterprise Finance, Joe Aston, national sales manager Vantage Finance and Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance (who has since left the lender).

 

Specialist Lending Solutions

