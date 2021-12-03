Pink Pig Loans hires Kate Pedley as residential mortgage and protection head

Pink Pig Loans has appointed Kate Pedley (pictured) as its residential mortgage and protection head.

She joins from Mortgage Advice Bureau, where she has worked for five years as a mortgage and protection specialist.

Prior to that she was a mortgage consultant at Peter Alan for two years and before that she worked at Nationwide for four years as an employee engagement consultant.

She will be based in the Penarth office, and her role will include developing firm’s residential mortgage division. She will also look to grow Pink Pig’s later life business by introducer referrals.

James Rainbird, managing director of Pink Pig Loans, said: “I am very pleased that Kate has joined us as head of residential mortgages and protection. She has an excellent track record in the advisory space and will be a real asset to Pink Pig Loans.

“We have very exciting plans for growth, which we will be revealing more of shortly, and Kate’s appointment forms part of this strategy.”

Pedley added: “I’m delighted to be joining Pink Pink Loans, where James has created a real family feel to the business. I’m really looking to building the first charge business within the company and broadening its activity into later life lending, specifically equity release.

“We want to be the go-to firm in the local area and beyond for this business. James has great relationships with a number of lenders in the marketplace and is extremely eager for success. I’m very much looking forward to playing my part in the company’ ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2006, Pink Pig Loans provides specialist finance packaging and distribution services to financial advisers across first charge, second charge and bridging and commercial business.

Specialist Mortgage Group bought a 50 per cent stake in Pink Pig in Loans in 2016 and bought all outstanding shares in 2017.

Rainbird bought back the firm from SMG earlier this year for an undisclosed amount and hired a trio of new directors: Nick Johns, Sarah Stroud and Luke Egan.