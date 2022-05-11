Leeds BS Ukraine appeal raises over £100,000

Leeds Building Society has raised £108,283 for Ukrainian relief and refugee charities, with the majority coming from its members and colleagues.

The mutual said that it had matched fundraising and donations from colleagues and members, and that the majority would go to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

It added that a £10,000 donation would go straight to Leeds Together for Ukraine, coordinated by Leeds City council, to support plans to house and settle Ukrainian refugees in the city.

Richard Fearon (pictured), chief executive of Leeds BS, thanked those who had donated, adding that they had responded with compassion and generosity to the humanitarian crisis.

“When we announced our intention to help, our members and colleagues stepped forward swiftly as we knew they would.

“I want to thank everyone who has come together to support this appeal for relief efforts in Ukraine and to help Ukrainian refugees in the UK,” he said.

The mutual is also redeveloping an office space above its Peterborough branch to serve as emergency accommodation for refugees.

Other actors in the mortgage market have raised money for the Ukraine crisis, including The Cumberland, Yorkshire Building Society, Conveyancing Foundation, Skipton Building Society and Paradigm.