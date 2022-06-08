Financial Ombudsman appoints Abby Thomas as chief executive and ombudsman

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has hired Abby Thomas (pictured) as its chief executive and chief ombudsman, taking over from Nausicaa Delfas who had taken on the position on an interim basis.

Thomas will join the company in autumn, and comes from Virgin Media O2 where she worked for around two years as its director for strategy marketing and transformation business.

Prior to that she worked as global head of customer operations for Vodafone Business for around two years, and before that she was transformation director for BT around four years.

Before that she worked at EY as practice leader for sales, channel manager and marketing for the UK for around three years.

Baroness Manzoor CBE, chairman of the FOS, said Thomas brought a “wealth of experience in top executive roles in high-pressured, customer-facing organisations”.

She added: “Her passion for delivering great service to all our customers, and connection to our mission of delivering fair and impartial decisions on complaints, was evident throughout this recruitment process.”

Manzoor said that it had “great, committed people” at the FOS and wanted to give them more tools to provide a “better, quicker service to consumers and financial businesses”.

This includes maximising use of technology, embedding better ways of working and engaging its people in change, and Thomas’ “passion, experience and leadership will be crucial to this effort”.

Thomas said: “I would like to thank Nausicaa Delfas for the leadership she has provided to the organisation over the past year as our interim chief executive and chief ombudsman, during a period of significant challenge; she has made significant changes.

“We are now better prepared to deliver our ambitious strategy for service improvement and operational excellence. I am delighted that she has agreed to continue her secondment until the autumn.”