Somo to offer 90 per cent valuation refund for Black Friday

Somo Bridging is to hold a one-day Black Friday event where borrowers will receive a 90 per cent refund on valuation costs.

The early Black Friday promotion will be held on Friday 18 November and the lender said this promotion always resulted in its busiest day of the year.

Somo said the event intended to give back to the borrower and support brokers who drive business.

To qualify, deals must be locked in and paid for before midnight on 18 November and valuations must be paid for by 30 November.

Jade Keval (pictured), sales director at Somo, said: “We understand the broker–borrower relationship and how flash discounts like this can both help brokers and galvanise the market. Our Black Friday event is one of many promotions we use to support brokers, but this one is always our most popular.

“Last year, we locked in a record number of deals within a 24-hour window, without compromising the high-quality client service of Somo, which is always our top priority.”

“We have a great relationship with our brokers and will continue to provide support during these challenging times with market-leading offers like this,” she added.