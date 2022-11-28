Together appoints South regional sales manager; Tuscan Capital hires underwriter – round-up

Specialist lender Together has hired Annette Tilbury as commercial financial regional sales manager for the South.

She will oversee key packager partners in the regions and help train, support and develop relationships the lender has with them.

Tilbury joins from West One Loans, where she was national account manager for nearly three years.

Before that, she was national account manager for packagers for almost three years and previously worked at CHL Mortgages for around 23 years.

Tanya Elmaz, head of intermediary sales for commercial finance at Together, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Annette on board with our team. She is known across the industry as one of the best at what she does; her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in taking our ambitious company forward during these turbulent times.

“Her passion for the industry, her teamwork and collaboration, her professionalism and her strong work ethic will be a real asset to our team.”

Tilbury added: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Together, a prestigious company with nearly 50 years expertise in the sector. I am incredibly passionate about delivering excellent customer service, adding value to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our key partners.”

“I have a love for getting complex deals through, so Together is the perfect lender for me. The focus on customer service and speed with which it turns funding around is phenomenal. It feels like everyone plays their part and we are all working together get the best outcome for the both the customer and the introducer.”

Tuscan Capital hires underwriter

Short-term property finance specialist has appointed Jade Lidiard as an underwriter, where she will provide bespoke decisions for short-term finance.

Lidiard will report to Dena Thompson, Tuscan Capital’s head of credit and risk.

She joins from United Trust Bank, where she worked for nearly two years as an underwriter and relationship manager for structured finance.

Before that, Lidiard worked for five years at MT Finance in the new business department and worked her way up to the position of underwriter.

Colin Sanders, CEO at Tuscan Capital, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Jade to Tuscan Capital. She joins to further improve the excellent underwriting standards that we are known for in the marketplace.

“Since the launch of our fast track service, demand for our products has further increased and we fully expect this to continue in 2023.

“Jade’s addition will further add to the wealth of experience in Dena’s team and we’re delighted to have her on board.”

Lidiard added: “It’s great to join Tuscan Capital and get back into the bridging market; I love the fast-paced nature of the sector.

“It’s clear that everyone at Tuscan really plays their part in making it such a dynamic place to work; it really is a lender that is truly responsive to the demands of the market. I can’t wait to get started.”