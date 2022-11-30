The Bridging Group’s key account manager Davey to depart

In a LinkedIn post, Davey said that he had spent a “wonderful” three and a half years “building this company up”.

He thanked Jagtar Singh Sethi, managing director of The Bridging Group, for the opportunity and support during his time at the firm, adding that he was “one of the best bosses you could ever work for”.

He thanked the rest of the company and confirmed that he had a “new opportunity that adds a string to my bow”. He said more detail would follow.

Davey has worked at the firm since 2019, initially joining as a business development manager (BDM) for the North and Wales.

He was then promoted to senior BDM and then key account manager.

Prior to that, he was a BDM for Relendex for just under a year, and before that worked at Together as a BDM.

He has also worked as a BDM for Santander UK Corporate and Commercial for around nine years.

In a statement on its website, The Bridging Group said: “Today is one of the toughest days for our team. We’re incredibly sad to say our goodbyes to Rick Davey after three and a half amazing years.

“Thank you, Rick. It’s been a pleasure witnessing your progress, working with you and your bubbly personality. And we couldn’t be prouder to have taken part in your growth.

“We wish you all the best in your new role. We’re sure you’ll smash it. You will be missed.”