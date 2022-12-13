You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Registration opens for The Specialist Lending Event 2023

  • 13/12/2022
Registration has opened for attendance at The Specialist Lending Event next year.

The events will be taking place across the following four locations: 

  • The National Conference Centre, Birmingham – Wednesday 1st February  
  • East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex – Thursday 2nd February  
  • Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby – Wednesday 8th February  
  • Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton – Thursday 9th February  

Register to attend today: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2023source=pressrelease 

  

The 2023 programme includes: 

Fireside chat: assessing the current market environment and long-term prospects for the UK economy

  • UK mortgage market turmoil – What’s next for rates?
  • Latest predictions – interest rates, cost of living crisis and the economic impact on households

In the mind of a lender: evaluating the lending landscape

  • Analysing the drivers around capital and funding
  • How do funding models impact bank and non-bank specialist lenders?
  • Understanding the impact on providers, products, and pricing
  • How are lenders providing support amid an inflationary and rate rising environment? 

Debate: Is Britain’s buy-to-let boom coming to an end?

  • Buy to let is under the spotlight at the moment – rising interest rates, unfavourable tax changes and a shaky housing market are hitting buy-to-let investors where it hurts, so does it have a future? 

Exploring the evolution of the specialist landscape

  • Forecasting likely future trends and the outlook of the modern mortgage
  • Evaluating the changing role of the broker 

Access to finance and innovation in affordability

  • How can specialist lenders play a bigger part in improving access to homeownership for first-time buyers?
  • Life after Help to Buy: access to finance and innovation in affordability, lenders’ response, and the reaction to reduced government support schemes
  • Highlighting the latest thinking, products and innovation in the specialist market sphere
  • The current state of high loan to value lending and its impact on affordability 

Fireside chat: green agenda – adapting to changing circumstances

  • Exploring market-led innovation in the green lending space
  • Understanding the value difference between high and low-energy homes
  • Supporting landlords whilst navigating existing and future EPC changes
  • Innovative products to service green initiatives

