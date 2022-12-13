Registration opens for The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Registration has opened for attendance at The Specialist Lending Event next year.

The events will be taking place across the following four locations:

The National Conference Centre, Birmingham – Wednesday 1 st February

East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex – Thursday 2 nd February

Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby – Wednesday 8 th February

Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton – Thursday 9 th February

Register to attend today: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2023source=pressrelease

The 2023 programme includes:

Fireside chat: assessing the current market environment and long-term prospects for the UK economy

UK mortgage market turmoil – What’s next for rates?

Latest predictions – interest rates, cost of living crisis and the economic impact on households

In the mind of a lender: evaluating the lending landscape

Analysing the drivers around capital and funding

How do funding models impact bank and non-bank specialist lenders?

Understanding the impact on providers, products, and pricing

How are lenders providing support amid an inflationary and rate rising environment?

Debate: Is Britain’s buy-to-let boom coming to an end?

Buy to let is under the spotlight at the moment – rising interest rates, unfavourable tax changes and a shaky housing market are hitting buy-to-let investors where it hurts, so does it have a future?

Exploring the evolution of the specialist landscape

Forecasting likely future trends and the outlook of the modern mortgage

Evaluating the changing role of the broker

Access to finance and innovation in affordability

How can specialist lenders play a bigger part in improving access to homeownership for first-time buyers?

Life after Help to Buy: access to finance and innovation in affordability, lenders’ response, and the reaction to reduced government support schemes

Highlighting the latest thinking, products and innovation in the specialist market sphere

The current state of high loan to value lending and its impact on affordability

Fireside chat: green agenda – adapting to changing circumstances