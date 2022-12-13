Registration opens for The Specialist Lending Event 2023

The events will be taking place across the following four locations:
- The National Conference Centre, Birmingham – Wednesday 1st February
- East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex – Thursday 2nd February
- Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby – Wednesday 8th February
- Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton – Thursday 9th February
Register to attend today: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2023source=pressrelease
The 2023 programme includes:
Fireside chat: assessing the current market environment and long-term prospects for the UK economy
- UK mortgage market turmoil – What’s next for rates?
- Latest predictions – interest rates, cost of living crisis and the economic impact on households
In the mind of a lender: evaluating the lending landscape
- Analysing the drivers around capital and funding
- How do funding models impact bank and non-bank specialist lenders?
- Understanding the impact on providers, products, and pricing
- How are lenders providing support amid an inflationary and rate rising environment?
Debate: Is Britain’s buy-to-let boom coming to an end?
- Buy to let is under the spotlight at the moment – rising interest rates, unfavourable tax changes and a shaky housing market are hitting buy-to-let investors where it hurts, so does it have a future?
Exploring the evolution of the specialist landscape
- Forecasting likely future trends and the outlook of the modern mortgage
- Evaluating the changing role of the broker
Access to finance and innovation in affordability
- How can specialist lenders play a bigger part in improving access to homeownership for first-time buyers?
- Life after Help to Buy: access to finance and innovation in affordability, lenders’ response, and the reaction to reduced government support schemes
- Highlighting the latest thinking, products and innovation in the specialist market sphere
- The current state of high loan to value lending and its impact on affordability
Fireside chat: green agenda – adapting to changing circumstances
- Exploring market-led innovation in the green lending space
- Understanding the value difference between high and low-energy homes
- Supporting landlords whilst navigating existing and future EPC changes
- Innovative products to service green initiatives