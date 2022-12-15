You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 voting opens

by:
  15/12/2022
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 voting opens
Voting for the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards has opened, with around 23 awards up for grabs across broker, lender and business leader categories.

The deadline for voting is 5pm on Friday 10 February, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 18 May at Hilton London, Bankside.

Nominations can be made via this form and to view the categories follow this link.

To be a finalist nominees need to campaign for votes by email and social media.

Marketing material can be created by the AE3 Media team. Please email Lorraine Francisco if interested.

Last year, there were around 21 winners across the mortgage advice and lending arenas with Kerry Godliman and music from The Brightside Band providing entertainment.

The full list of winners can be found here along with the night in pictures.

 

