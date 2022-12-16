You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

Together launches £467m securitisation to provide ‘depth to funding profile’

by:
  • 16/12/2022
  • 0
Together launches £467m securitisation to provide ‘depth to funding profile’
Specialist lender Together has launched a warehouse facility worth £467.4m, named Fairway Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Limited, which will provide additional funds to support property investors and homeowners.

The inaugural warehouse facility is for first charge owner-occupied and buy-to-let loans secured against residential property in England, Scotland and Wales.

The lender said that the facility is “closely aligned” to the group’s residential mortgage backed securitisation programme.

The facility matures in 2026.

Together has raised or refinanced around £4.3bn of faciltiies across nine transactions in the past 12 months.

In its latest results, the lender reported loan book growth was £5.7bn and average monthly originations to £289.7bn and underlying profit before tax for the quarter of £34.7m.

Gerald Grimes, group CEO designate of Together, said: “We are excited to announce the successful launch of our FABS securitisation warehouse.

“This new facility will provide additional funding to help our residential owner occupier and buy-to-let customers realise their ambitions in the current challenging economic environment.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer of Together, added: “The launch of our FABS facility provides further depth to our funding profile and continues to underline the strength and resilience of Together’s business model.

“As part of this facility, we are pleased to welcome a new funding partner to the group and I would like to thank all of our banks and investors for their continued support.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.