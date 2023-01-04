You are here: Home - News -

Tuscan Capital hires regional sales manager

  • 04/01/2023
Tuscan Capital has hired Sherice Neil as a regional sales manager for Wales and the South West of England.

She joins the short-term property finance specialist from Hampshire Trust Bank, where she was head of new business specialist mortgages.

In the new role, Neil will be responsible for developing and maintaining key accounts in Wales and the South of England and supporting brokers during the loan process.

She reports into Colin Sanders, Tuscan Capital’s chief executive.

Neil began her property finance career working in the post-completion department of a conveyancing firm for five years.

She then joined MT Finance as its first member of staff, starting out as an executive assistant before being promoted to the role of business development manager within her first year.

 

‘Spreading the Tuscan message’

Colin Sanders, chief executive at Tuscan Capital, said: “We are delighted to have secured Sherice as part of the team, as we have been looking for an experienced bridging professional to cover the Wales to London/M4 Corridor region for a while.

“With Sherice’s all-round experience, energy, and her local knowledge and empathy, I have no doubt she will be a big hit with intermediaries and fit in really well with the team here at Tuscan.”

Sherice Neil, regional sales manager at Tuscan Capital, added: “I am very excited to be joining Tuscan Capital. I really appreciate their approach to bridging finance, while the emphasis they place on service is something I am very passionate about.

“I can’t wait to get out on the road and start spreading the Tuscan message to brokers.”

