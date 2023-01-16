Enra announces record performances across West One and Aria Finance

Enra Specialist Finance saw record origination across West One and record revenues within Aria Finance last year.

The group said since its acquisition by Elliott Advisors in March 2022 the business has traded strongly.

Overall group lending performance in 2022 totalled nearly £2.0bn with assets under management across the group up by almost 40 per cent in the year.

West One delivered its highest level of originations across all product lines including bridging, development finance, second charge lending, and buy to let.

At the same time, Aria Finance was formed with the merger of brokers Enterprise and Vantage Finance, which saw the new brand exceed budget.

Meanwhile, Enra’s second securitisation (Elstree 2) achieved tight pricing in H1 2022, while Enra agreed two new funding agreements in the second half.

Enra: ‘2022 a massive year for the business’

Danny Waters, Enra chief executive, said: “2022 was a massive year for our business.

“Despite the market volatility, the Enra team has delivered a phenomenal set of results.

“Our audited results will be published in early Q2, but I fully expect to deliver close to £40m of EBITDA.

“All of our lending lines are up on 2021, with a particularly impressive performance from our bridging and second charge businesses.

“I’m also delighted that combining our two master broking brands into our new specialist distributor Aria Finance has paid off handsomely.

“Some of the uncertainty that dogged the second half of 2022 remains, but I’m extremely confident in the Enra team’s ability to make their own weather and manufacture success in any market.

“With the equity and additional funding arrangements put in place in 2022, Enra remains extremely well capitalised, well-funded, and perfectly positioned to provide specialist financial advice and significant lending capacity through 2023.”