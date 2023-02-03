OMS finalises EPC register and Companies House integrations

CRM platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has integrated the EPC register and Companies House in response to user demand.

The EPC register will allow users to search EPC records using the property’s address, and Companies House will allow users to search by name or registration number to find all available details on a company.

The integrations come after a number of platform updated to improve the user experience. This included Lead Gen API to include more information around the applicant’s current mortgage, marketing preferences, additional security properties and noted.

There is also a portfolio step to include fields for date purchased, value at purchase, rate type, current rate end date and whether it is a multi-unit freehold block.

OMS is an end-to-end CRM system which covers residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection sectors.

It has integrated with Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, SmartrFit and Knowledge Bank.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “The EPC register integration in particular is one which has quickly blazed a trail up our system enhancement agenda and its swift implementation demonstrates how reactive we can be as a business to ensure that we can service the ever-shifting demands of our users.

“With a growing number of green mortgage options emerging across the residential and buy-to-let markets, this is certainly an area which will continue to rise in prominence for lenders, intermediary firms and borrowers heading into 2023.”