British Specialist Lending Awards judging goes online

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 29/03/2023
The most rigorous and comprehensive awards judging process in the specialist lending sector takes place tomorrow, on Thursday 30 March and online for the first time.

Involving 62 judges and 69 shortlisted candidates, the all-day, remote judging process will get every shortlisted candidate in front of a panel of experts in a more sustainable way, removing the need for travel.

The awards span broker, lender and business leader categories and the winners will be announced at the British Specialist Lending Awards black tie dinner at the Hilton Bankside in London on 18 May.

Candidates have already been nominated by colleagues across the specialist industry – with a cap of five nominations received from within the candidate’s business – and will have been asked to submit a testimonial before a 15-minute panel discussion on its contents with our judges.

To support the three-tier process, each of the three shortlisted candidates will discuss their achievements over the last 12 months in front of a handpicked expert line up of judges drawn from providers, distributors and supporting services who can give a reasoned and balanced view on each of the candidates on the shortlists.

Candidates will be expected to offer comprehensive evidence of their contribution to positive customer outcomes, any new initiatives they have personally delivered and indicators of successful business performance over the last year, alongside a view on why they ought to win the category.

Just one of the awards, the Outstanding Achievement Award, is chosen separately by the Specialist Lending Solutions publishing team and is given to the key industry figure who has made a significant contribution to the mortgage market above and beyond their day-to-day role over a significant number of years.

See our lists of shortlisted finalists, judges and categories here.

 

Good luck to all the shortlisted candidates from the Mortgage Solutions team.

 

 

 

 

