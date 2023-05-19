Hope Capital trains nine employees as mental health first aiders

The employees carried out the training with Evolving Mindset, an organisation which offers mental health wellbeing courses and training for individuals, groups, schools and businesses in Merseyside and around Liverpool.

The course was completed by employees a few weeks ago and they underwent training on how to approach mental health and wellbeing in a holistic way. They will use this knowledge to support the wider team within the business.

Kate Cowan, chief financial officer at Hope Capital, said: “As it’s Mental Health Awareness Week at the moment, we thought what better timing to make our announcement. With so many of us now qualified as Mental Health First Aiders, it’s really reassuring to know our team can reach out to whoever they feel most comfortable with.

“The course was extremely insightful, covering numerous important topics, which now enables us to have the knowledge and confidence to guide colleagues to the appropriate professional support if needed.”

‘An open door policy’

Jonathan Sealey (pictured, right), CEO at Hope Capital, said the business always made sure it had an “open door policy” so people could discuss any issues they were struggling with.

He added: “We are a very close-knit team, so this is extremely important to us.

“By now having multiple qualified Mental Health First Aiders throughout the business, this shows our commitment to promoting mental health and wellbeing at Hope Capital, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Evolving Mindset for their training.”

Phil Noon (pictured, left), director at Evolving Mindset, said: “What an amazing day delivering our mental health training to Hope Capital. Each participant had such a passion for creating a psychologically safe working environment for their teams. Such a forward-thinking organisation with incredible values that you could feel at every layer of the organisation.”