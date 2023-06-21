Lendco signs £200m bridging facility with Natwest

Intermediary-only specialist lender Lendco has signed a bridging warehouse facility with Natwest, allowing it to scale and broaden its bridging criteria.

According to the firm, the facility will offer “necessary additional funding capacity for its fast growing bridging business” and support the company’s journey to become a “major player” in the specialist lending space.

The lender added that the funding will allow it to broaden its bridging criteria, which it said will allow “more choice” for their intermediaries and clients.

Lendco recently priced its third securitisation, which offered funding for £305m of its buy-to-let portfolio.

Like many other lenders, the company also temporarily removed products but has since reintroduced its buy-to-let range with two and five-year fixed rates.

Adrian Scragg, director of treasury, capital markets and ESG at Lendco, said: “Our evolution continues, and with this new bridging facility we can offer an end-to-end financial solution to our borrowers. With so many of our intermediary partners bringing larger and more complex deals to us, the timing was right to create a new product that meets their clients’ ever growing needs.”

Jennifer Wallaert, managing director, head of speciality finance at Natwest Markets, said: “Natwest is delighted to support Lendco as it broadens its lending offering through this landmark transaction, illustrating Natwest’s focus on supporting UK borrowers, and the wider UK economy, despite current economic challenges.”